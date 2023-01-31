TEDCO chooses 24 Md. companies for SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab cohort

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Tuesday announced the selection of 24 Maryland companies to participate in the FY2023 FAST SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab cohort.

This program, now in its fifth year, supports companies in the cohort, allowing them to work with TEDCO experts on preparing polished proposals for up to $275,000 in federal awards through the SBIR/STTR Phase 1 program.

The companies in this year’s cohort encompass a variety of technology disciplines, from medical devices to quantum computing to even biomanufacturing.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, housed in 12 federal agencies and coordinated by the U.S. Small Business Administration, are the largest source of non-dilutive government early stage/high-risk funding for startups and small businesses in the United States.

These programs are designed to encourage small businesses with potential for commercialization to engage with Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D). The awards-based program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential while providing an incentive to profit through commercialization.

Companies selected to participate in TEDCO’s Proposal Lab and submit proposals are, on average, seeing an award rate of 39%, TEDCO officials said. This is more than double the national average of 15% for Phase 1 SBIR awards.

In partnership with the Rockville-based woman-owned OST Global Solutions, this six-month lab will connect companies with experts from TEDCO’s Network Adviser program; these experts will provide the cohort with actionable feedback through two proposal reviews, thereby increasing the company’s likelihood of award.

Throughout the proposal lab, TEDCO will bring in experts from selected government SBIR/STTR program offices to provide information and answer questions on everything from timing, to writing style, and to what makes a proposal compelling.

The 24 Maryland companies selected for the FY2023 Cohort include:

Aligned IT LLC

Advancing Synergy

CurieDx

Datalytica

Djit Medtech LLC

Electro-Media Design Ltd.

Emission Strategies Inc

Gmork Tech LLC

Healable

Kubanda Cryotherapy Inc

Lightwork Publishing LLC

Maritimatix

Myriddian

PrecNA LLC

Pretzl, LLC

Sciens Innovations LLC

SeeTrue Technology LLC

Second Star Robotics

Slip Signal Technologies LLC

TRI-IT Solutions

UCleaner LLC

University Startups

Vision Planning and Consulting

Wave Welcome