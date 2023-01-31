Toni St. John | Baltimore Collegetown Network

Baltimore Collegetown Network announced the appointment of Toni St. John as its next executive director.

She begins her new position Feb. 6.

For more than 20 years, St. John has lived and worked in the Baltimore region. Most recently, she has served as director of development and communications at The Women’s Law Center of Maryland.

St. John received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her juris doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. St. John served as director of judicial clerkships & government programs at Maryland Carey Law and also worked at Goucher College as assistant director of the post-baccalaureate premedical program.

She is a board member of the Baltimore County Revenue Authority and on the Advisory Committee for the Maryland Nonprofits Accelerator Program.

With BCN’s experienced staff and governing board as support, St. John will be well-positioned to influence Collegetown’s impact on higher education in Baltimore, including initiatives around academic partnerships, transportation, marketing, internships, communities of practices, research studies, engagement programs and fellowships — all designed to recruit students to study at member institutions and to become involved as civic leaders in the region.