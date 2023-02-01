Jean C. Accius | CHC

Laurel resident Jean C. Accius, Ph.D. was named president of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a national nonprofit that removes the barriers to good health and equity

His official start date will be Feb. 27, including joining that week’s CHC Board of Directors meeting. To ensure a smooth transition and demonstrate his full support for the new CEO, current CEO Thomas G. Bognanno will remain with CHC through March 31.

Accius previously served as senior vice president of global thought leadership for AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit advocating for solutions that advance equity and foster greater health security so everyone can live longer and healthier lives.

Accius was instrumental in establishing AARP as a global convener and thought leader, elevating bold solutions and innovative programs, and forming strategic partnerships across industries to scale for impact and accelerate the pace of change. Prior to that, he held other senior roles at AARP and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Accius has published numerous journal articles and research reports and is a sought-after speaker and presenter. His educational credentials include a Doctor of Philosophy in public administration from American University; Master of Science in aging studies, social gerontology from Florida State University; Bachelor of Science in business administration also from Florida State; as well as various certifications and Executive Education from notable institutions including Stanford Graduate School of Business, Georgetown McDonough School of Business, Harvard University School of Public Health and more.

Accius is a certified director with the National Association of Corporate Directors and a fellow with the Executive Leadership Council.