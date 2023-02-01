Podcast: Angie Barnett, Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland

Angie Barnett, Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland president/CEO and Executive Alliance’s new board chair, joins Sloane Brown to share some of the surprising details of her work helming the BBB, what she’s learned along the way and how that translates into her efforts supporting other professional women.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.