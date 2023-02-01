Renovations to shut down Harford County play area for 4 months

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will close Annie’s Playground at Edgeley Grove Park in Bel Air for about four months beginning on or about Feb. 6 for renovations.

The closure is timed to allow for work to be completed before the busy summer months.

The project involves removing the old pressure treated wooden playground for children ages 5-12 years old and installing a new custom creative playground for the same age group along with a poured rubber safety surface. The rest of the playground will also be closed to the public while this work is being done because of grading and large pieces of machinery that will be used on-site to improve the transition between play areas. Pavilion rentals at this site will also not be available during this time.

The new equipment will include a giant treehouse with an evolution arch climber, a rock wall, four different kinds of slides, various swings and gliders, a music area, catwalks, tunnels, bridges, ramps, animal sculptures, sensory panels, and seating, among other items.

This playground was originally built at Edgeley Grove Park in 2005, and the first significant renovation was completed on the section designed for 2-5-year-olds in the spring of 2022.

The playground is named for Annie Cumpston, who died in 2003 at age 6 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore. Harford County Government worked with the Cumpston family throughout the planning of the renovation.

Lyn Stacie Getz Playground and Rockfield Park Playground will remain open while this project is underway.

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will also begin repair work on the Ma & Pa trail between Tollgate Road and Edgeley Grove for about four months for work on the boardwalk and bridge decking on that portion of the trail.

The closure is timed to allow for this work to be completed before summertime. Portions of the trail will be intermittently shut down while repairs are completed.

The Ma & Pa Trail Edgeley Grove Section was dedicated June 7, 2008, and the boardwalk and bridge decking have reached the point of replacement.