Route One Apparel project to benefit American Heart Association

February is American Heart Month and Route One Apparel is raising awareness and supporting improved treatment for cardiovascular disease with multiple promotions benefitting the American Heart Association.

All month long, the College Park-based company is highlighting its “Love Where You’re From” collection, an assortment of T-shirts, masks, hats, home décor and other gifts featuring heart-themed designs and imagery celebrating everything Marylanders love most about their home state.

From Feb. 1-6 and 15-28, Route One Apparel will donate 10% of the purchase price of each item sold in the collection to the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign. From Feb. 7-14, Route One Apparel will boost this donation to 35% of the purchase price for every collection item sold.

This is the third consecutive year Route One Apparel has supported the American Heart Association for American Heart Month. Over the past two years, Route One Apparel has raised more than $10,000 for the Life is Why campaign.