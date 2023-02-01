Toyota donation benefits Baltimore’s west side residents

Aiming to help communities throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area, Toyota Motor North America shifted its focus to the Franklin Square neighborhood through its “Walk In My Boots” community outreach project held in partnership with The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

On Jan. 28, more than 150 children and their families from The Salvation Army (TSA) Franklin Square Boys & Girls Club and the TSA Baltimore Temple Corps received new BOGS waterproof insulated boots and wool socks to help shield families from inclement weather.

This is Toyota’s seventh year supporting the project throughout Baltimore-area neighborhoods and the first time supporting the Franklin Square neighborhood.

Toyota donated more than 1,700 pairs of boots and socks to local families in the Baltimore area alone and contributed more than $105,000 to The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

Boots and socks have been given to families in need through TSA Boys & Girls Clubs in Middle River and Glen Burnie, as well as the TSA Booth House for women. The project has also been held in Detroit; Chicago; Washington; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Minneapolis.

TSA Franklin Square Boys & Girls Club provides children and youth with educational, spiritual and recreational programs. They work collectively with families, schools and outside agencies to provide at-risk youth ages 6 to 18 with fun educational, recreational, cultural and technological experiences, helping them to build friendships, learn new skills, and explore their own talents and strengths.

Programs also promote teamwork, healthy lifestyle choices and community involvement. Meanwhile, TSA Baltimore Temple Corps seeks to be a lighthouse in the community spreading love through weekly activities and church services.

Toyota also donated $15,000 to The Salvation Army of Central Maryland enabling the organization to continue to support the communities they serve. A meal catered by Black Tie Catering was served to the families as well.