Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Watch: Gov. Wes Moore delivers his first State of the State speech

By: Special to The Daily Record February 1, 2023

Gov. Wes Moore’s State of the State address can be viewed in full below:

See also: 

Moore emphasizes public service in 1st State of the State address

Read: Maryland GOP responds to Gov. Moore’s State of the State speech

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo