ANNAPOLIS — In his first State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Wes Moore laid out a vision of a Maryland in which the state and its government are supported by a corps of volunteers and public servants.

Moore, sworn-in just two weeks ago, offered a lofty and idealistic vision of a state where child poverty is eradicated and many citizens answer a call to service.

“I only realized recently that service, the word service actually comes from the Latin word servitium, which means slavery,” Moore said. “So it’s fitting as, as the first African American in the state of Maryland to deliver this speech and as the first African American to deliver this speech standing in a building that was built by the hands of enslaved people, that we are now putting service towards the good of all.”

Moore wove a call to service into a 45-minute speech that touched on the familiar themes of his campaign and inaugural address.

The governor’s speech avoided standard references to the strength of the state. There were also no new policy initiatives in his first address to the General Assembly.

Instead, Moore touched broadly on initiatives covered in 10 bills that make up his first legislative agenda.

Republicans, who make up roughly one-third of the legislature, say there is common ground but also cause for concern.

“Governor Moore said that he wants to rise above the partisan fighting that occurs much too often in today’s political climate,” said Del. Jason Buckel, R-Allegany and House Republican leader. “We want that as well and truly hope to work in a bipartisan fashion to achieve our common goals. We know that it is not enough for Republicans to simply be the party of no; we have to offer solutions to the many challenges that face our state solutions are in fact possible.”

Included in Moore’s agenda are bills to accelerate implementation of the state’s $15 minimum wage; make permanent an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and child tax credit; and expand a program adopted by his predecessor that makes it easier for workers to substitute experience for formal education.

The governor has made expansion of public service, including a service year option for high school students, one of the cornerstones of his campaign and administration. On his first full day in office, Moore announced the creation of a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation he said will focus on increasing service among youth.

“This was not a stunt,” Moore said. “This was not because it sounded nice. This was because it is a fundamental part of who I am and it is in the DNA of this state.”

Moore has yet to name a secretary for his new department. The legislature has the ability to reject his reorganization of the executive branch, including the new department.

