ABR Capital Partners relocating to 100 Light St.

ABR Capital Partners, formerly known as Alex Brown Realty, signed a 10-year lease Thursday to move its headquarters to 100 Light St. in Baltimore’s Central Business District after nearly two decades on Lombard Street.

Real estate investment management company Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) said the lease was for 11,600 square feet on the tower’s 24th floor. ABR Capital Partners will relocate to the building in August.

ABR Senior Managing Partner Ed Norberg said it was important to the company to operate close to its roots in the country’s oldest investment bank, Alex. Brown & Sons. ABR has been based in Baltimore since its inception 50 years ago.

ABR specializes in middle-market investments. Since the inception of the firm, ABR has acquired more than $4.5 billion of assets, representing more than 400 transactions, and six firm-sponsored real estate funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the U.S. government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology related activities servicing what the company believes are growing, durable, priority missions. COPT also owns a portfolio of office properties located in urban/urban-like submarkets in the greater Washington-Baltimore region with Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics.