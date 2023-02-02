Baltimore textile recycling company acquires warehouse for $6.6M

Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC, a Baltimore-based, family-owned company engaged in the secondhand textile recycling industry, Thursday acquired 1201 67th St., a single-story, 80,000-square-foot warehouse building in Rosedale for $6.6 million.

Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, both SIOR, senior vice president and principal, as well as Matthew Curran, SIOR, vice president for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, Daniels Property Group, an affiliate of Daniels Health, and procured the buyer in this sales transaction.

The building was constructed in 1982 and is sited on a 2.6-acre parcel of land at the intersection of 67th Street and E. Biddle Street.

Whitehouse & Schapiro intends to occupy space to support its primary operations in Hanover, joining Gamse Lithographing Company, a group involved in labels and packaging solutions.

Equipped with clear ceiling heights ranging from 16 to 28 feet, rear loading docks and a platform dock, a truck court and free surface parking surrounding the building, 1201 67th St. overlooks Pulaski Highway (US Route 40), is adjacent to Interstates 95 and 895 and is approximately five miles from the Port of Baltimore and 10 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.