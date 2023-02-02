Brennan Investment Group planning distribution building in Glen Burnie

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, Thursday acquired approximately 15.82 acres of vacant land in Glen Burnie with plans to construct a distribution building totaling approximately 80,275 square feet.

The property, situated along Solley Road, is Brennan’s second acquisition in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. The planned distribution building is scheduled for completion in late 2023 and is intended to be the first of several future investments in the area.

The property has interstate access via Interstate 695 and is a 12-mile drive from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The building is designed to accommodate one or two tenants and will provide best-in-market car parking and trailer parking ratios.

Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired more than $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company’s current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.