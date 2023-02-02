Connor S. Bleakley | Wright, Constable and Skeen

Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP added Connor S. Bleakley as an associate at the firm’s Richmond office.

Bleakley previously litigated injury-based disputes such as motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and workers’ compensation. In his capacity as a civil rights litigator, Bleakley pursued constitutional torts claims such as Fourth Amendment claims against police officers for use of excessive force and Eight Amendment claims against correctional officers for denial of medical care to inmates.

As an associate with WCS, Bleakley will work in the construction and surety and fidelity groups. In that capacity, he represents sureties in construction and estate litigation, as well as representing other individual and corporate entities in various litigation contexts.

Bleakley graduated from the College of William & Mary in 2013 and remained at William & Mary to pursue his joint Juris Doctor/MBA, which he completed in 2017. While in law school, he was an active member in both the National Trial Team and Moot Court, serving on the leadership boards of both organizations. Bleakley saw considerable success as a competitor with both teams and was inducted into the Order of the Barristers for his efforts.