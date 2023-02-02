Continental Realty Corp. earns national ‘Top Workplaces USA Award’ again

Baltimore-based commercial real estate and investment company Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) earned the national 2023 “Top Workplaces USA Award,” based on confidential feedback generated from a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, a Philadelphia research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

This represents the third consecutive year in which CRC – which has offices in 10 states – has been recognized with a national honor for workplace excellence. CRC was recently named a “Top Workplace” by The Baltimore Sun Media Group for the 10th consecutive year and placed 15th overall in the mid-size employers category, which includes companies with 150 to 399 team members.

Energage administered a process that gathered responses to a 24-question employee survey that measured workplace issues including alignment, coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, performance, benefits and training, with 173 CRC team members responding. More than 42,000 organizations across the country were invited to participate and fewer than three percent successfully earned the Top Workplaces designation from Energage, which analyzed the data to identify 147 winners in the small, midsize and large categories.

CRC was also recognized with two cultural badges for ranking in the top 25% of employers in the “Clued-In Employees” and “Open-Minded” categories. These awards reflect the sentiment among CRC team members that they feel well-informed about important decisions being made, and that the company encourages different points of view.

A key CRC mission is to organize, execute and evaluate tangible programming that emphasizes an open and engaging work culture, fosters engagement that makes a meaningful and long-lasting difference in the communities where the company operates, promotes team member wellbeing and health and encourages team member empowerment.