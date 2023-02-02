Dancker acquires Md.’s DBE Systems

Integrated interior solutions firm dancker has acquired Columbia-based Design Build Engineering (DBE Systems), an integrated technology contractor (ITC) focused on delivering solutions for all connected technologies which communicate over copper, fiber, and wireless in order to improve the business workflow.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward, DBE will do business as DBE Systems, powered by dancker.

The acquisition of DBE marks dancker’s continued growth and commitment to the markets and clients they serve. At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies.

The core of dancker’s culture is to inspire creativity, promote productivity, and improve engagement for both clients and employees. dancker operates from experience centers and logistics facilities in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, supporting clients locally and across North America.