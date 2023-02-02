Grove Point Financial brings on Forward Financial

Grove Point Financial, a Rockville-based boutique broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, Thursday announced the addition of Forward Financial, a Baltimore-based firm managing $34 million in assets.

Headed by Aaron M. Polun, Forward Financial specializes in developing personalized financial plans for clients across all stages of life. He works closely with individuals undergoing significant changes that affect their finances, such as a pending or recent retirement, loss of a spouse, divorce and job or career change.

Polun’s move to Grove Point Financial was fueled by the desire to work with an established team of financial professionals, utilize an open-architecture platform with more investment options, and expand his existing clientele through marketing and enhanced service offerings.

Forward Financial will leverage Grove Point’s team and resources to reach more clients, while Polun will remain independent as an entrepreneur. Forward Financial plans to grow its footprint across Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the Washington metro area by attracting more fee-based and investment management clients.