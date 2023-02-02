Ivan Sascha Sheehan | University of Baltimore

Ivan Sascha Sheehan has been named associate dean of The University of Baltimore’s (UB) College of Public Affairs (CPA) following the retirement of Laura Wilson-Gentry, who served as the college’s associate dean since its inception in 2010.

Sheehan has been a faculty member at UB since 2009. He served two terms as executive director of the School of Public and International Affairs, and, prior to that, as the dual director of the graduate programs in Global Affairs and Human Security and Negotiation and Conflict Management. He also served two terms as president of the CPA Faculty Senate.

Among his many accomplishments, Sheehan was the recipient of a University System of Maryland Board of Regents Faculty Award for excellence in mentoring, a UB President’s Award for teaching, scholarship and service and a citation from the Maryland Senate in recognition of “exceptional leadership and service to The University of Baltimore.”