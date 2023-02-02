Michael Dumlao | Abt Associates

Abt Associates welcomes Michael Dumlao as vice president of global marketing and communications, a new role overseeing the company’s brand evolution and future marketing vision and strategy.

Dumlao joins Abt from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led the Fortune 500 company’s rebrand as their first Director of Brand, served as a senior brand and diversity adviser for leaders in the federal government and was the longest-serving leader of GLOBE+, its LGBTQ+ business resource group. He oversaw brand strategy, market research and creative activation.

He has 22 years of experience advancing diversity, equity and social justice through award-winning brand management, digital marketing, and multi-platform storytelling in corporate, federal, academic and non-profit environments. A sought-after speaker, he is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book “The Wisdom of Guncles” published by New Degree Press.

Recognition for his work includes the Gartner award for Corporate Brand, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil for Brand Excellence, and the PRSA Bronze Anvil award for Digital Strategy having led digital transformation, research and creative marketing for several U.S. agencies. His work in diversity, equity, and inclusion have been recognized with the Society for Asian Scientist and Engineers Advocate of the Year.

Dumlao is a Kellogg University Executive Scholar and received a master’s degree in communications, Culture and Technology from Georgetown University, and a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Born in the Philippines and raised in Australia, he currently resides in Washington.