Patricia J. Mitchell | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute appointed Patricia J. Mitchell to its board of directors.

Mitchell is retired from her role as vice president of Global Sales Operations for IBM Global Technology Services, where she led worldwide sales operations for IBM’s consulting and services organization.

She is known throughout the Baltimore community for the many philanthropic and leadership roles she has held in organizations such as Kennedy Krieger that are integral to the community’s wellbeing.

Mitchell is a current member and past-chair of the Board of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and is a member of the Board of Visitors of the University of Maryland School of Medicine where she co-chairs the philanthropy committee. She is the immediate past-president of the Board of Governors of The Center Club and past chair of the Board of Trustees of Notre Dame of Maryland University.

In addition, Mitchell is a co-founder and past chair of the Women’s Leadership Council, now Women United, for both United Way of Central Maryland and United Way of America. She is the past chair of the Board of the Maryvale Preparatory School, a former member of the Maryland Governor’s Workforce Investment Board and of the Board of United Way of Central Maryland.

In 2018, Mitchell was recognized by the United Way of Central Maryland with the Volunteer of a Lifetime award. In 2017, she was recognized by The Daily Record as an initial recipient of the Icon Award. That same year, she was a member of the Weinberg Foundation Mission to Israel.

Mitchell is a recipient of the President’s Medal from Notre Dame of Maryland University and the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland Distinguished Woman Award. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland, which became Notre Dame of Maryland University.