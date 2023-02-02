Plan would fold Md. medical, recreational cannabis markets into one regulated industry

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s medical cannabis industry would be rolled into an expanded recreational marijuana market under a proposal headed to the Maryland General Assembly.

The long-awaited bill, weighing in at over 120 pages, has yet to be made public. Del. C.T. Wilson, chair of the House Economic Matters Committee and sponsor of the House version, said the proposal would allow for the state to begin selling to recreational users, possibly as soon as July 1.

“New York is suffering from the fact that they didn’t give out any licenses but they legalized it,” said Wilson. “So all the bodegas and people are just selling it. Some people may think that’s fine. I personally don’t think any consumable product should go without being tested for public safety.”

Identical House and Senate versions of the bill could be introduced in their respective chambers as soon as Friday. Members of the work group charged with hammering out the details of the bill had hoped to introduce legislation as early as the first week of the 2023 session.

Full details of the bill were not immediately available.

Wilson, speaking Thursday morning, said the proposal would cover licensing and regulatory issues needed to get the new industry up and running. At the same time, he said, it would include protections to ensure minority participation in what is expected to be a market of more than $1 billion.

“It’s not worth doing if there is no equity in the market,” said Wilson.

Nationally, minority owners across all races make up just 2% of the industry, he said.

“I believe there is no point and we’ve failed miserably if we can’t do better,” said Wilson.

(This story will be updated.)