TEDCO invests $500K in Md. cybersecurity firm Foretrace

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced its Seed Funds invested $500,000 from its Cybersecurity Investment Fund in Foretrace Inc., a Columbia-based cybersecurity company focused on providing cost-effective information to help secure businesses from cyber attackers.

TEDCO’s Seed Funds invest in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies and provides access to gap financing.

Foretrace, is an external attack surface management platform offering cost-effective foot printing and information gathering to keep organizations’ businesses safe from cyber-attacks. By integrating known attacker techniques, Foretrace provides clients with a clear image of what information adversaries could find.