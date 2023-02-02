Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TEDCO invests $500K in Md. cybersecurity firm Foretrace

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2023

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced its Seed Funds invested $500,000 from its Cybersecurity Investment Fund in Foretrace Inc., a Columbia-based cybersecurity company focused on providing cost-effective information to help secure businesses from cyber attackers.

TEDCO’s Seed Funds invest in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies and provides access to gap financing.

Foretrace, is an external attack surface management platform offering cost-effective foot printing and information gathering to keep organizations’ businesses safe from cyber-attacks. By integrating known attacker techniques, Foretrace provides clients with a clear image of what information adversaries could find.


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo