Bill Rowland and KP Porter | Redgate

Bill Rowland has been promoted to vice president and Kevin “KP” Porter to assistant project manager at Redgate and will work from the company’s Bethesda office.

As vice president, Rowland is responsible for the facilitation of all aspects of the project management process for Redgate’s clients in the mid-Atlantic region, including design development, vendor selection, budget and schedule management, financial control, relocation coordination, construction administration and team communication.

Rowland has a proven track recording of managing project reporting, financials, schedules, supervision and coordinating with project stakeholders and clients and Redgate is thrilled to recognize his accomplishments.

Porter plays a key role in supporting the execution and delivery of Redgate’s projects. His responsibilities include assisting the project team in managing day-to-day oversight and operations, updating project schedules, budgets, monthly requisitions, and cashflows, assisting with project close-out activities and oversight of all communication and coordination with owner vendors and third-party consultants.