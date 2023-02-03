GBC names permanent COO, new vice president

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced Friday it has named Sharon Markley Schreiber as its permanent chief operating officer and Timothy Evans as vice president of partnerships and development.

Schreiber, who was a pivotal member of the transition team during last year’s merger between the GBC and the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB), will lead day-to-day operations for regional business advocacy organization.

Schreiber has provided strategic leadership to public and private stakeholders throughout her career, including the EAGB where she served as COO between January 2019 and May 2022, overseeing day-to-day operations and the organization’s focus on programming, business attraction, and local and national marketing campaigns. She served previously as executive vice president from 2016-2017.

Following her initial time with EAGB, Schreiber was director of education and innovation for the Maryland Department of Commerce, leading outreach and collaboration with education and workforce leaders in support of business attraction and economic growth. Previous roles combine over a decade of experience in the field of education including serving as vice president for public affairs and strategy at Stevenson University and special assistant to the president at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Schreiber holds a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Notre Dame of Maryland University and attended Maryland Institute College of Art and Harford Community College. She holds an executive certificate from the Harvard Management and Leadership in Education (MLE) graduate program.

As vice president of partnerships and development, Evans will lead the development of GBC’s membership programs, working to strengthen the relationships among key partners invested in the process to advance the Baltimore region.

Evans brings more than 15 years of experience to the GBC, successfully building, leading and advising national cross-sector executive teams to address complex community and internal business challenges.

Before taking this new role, Evans served as the program director of strategic impact and initiative for the National League of Cities (NLC), a membership organization providing education, research, support and advocacy to city leaders across America. He is passionate about health and vitality of cities, collective impact and innovation, which positions him well to leverage his experiences nationally within Baltimore and the region.

Among numerous achievements within the NLC, Evans successfully co-directed a small cross-functional team that launched a national campaign to secure federal resources for all municipalities during the pandemic and then recruited national cross-sector partners to join the campaign. Additionally, he led a cohort of cities through a multi-year initiative focused on leveraging cross-sector champions to focus on system changes to improve outcomes for boys and men of color nationally.

Prior to NLC, Evans started his career as a teacher in DC Public Schools through Teach for America. He also served as an International City/County Management Association Fellow in Dakota County, Minnesota focused on addressing critical transportation challenges in the county and region that brought together public, private and community leaders.

Evans received his Master of Science in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master of Art in teaching from American University and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia.