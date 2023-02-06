Anisha Queen | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy is proud to announce that Anisha Queen has become a partner in the firm. Queen first joined BGL as an associate in 2019 and has since developed a diverse practice, including employment law, disability rights, civil rights, and housing discrimination.

Queen has been an integral part of the legal teams at BGL on several high profile, high impact cases during her time here, including obtaining an $8 million settlement for the family of a man who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for nearly 18 years for a murder he did not commit.

She has been recognized in regional and national publications for her fierce work on behalf of her clients. She has been recognized as one of Maryland’s Rising Stars by Super Lawyers and was recently named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Litigation (Labor and Employment).

Prior to joining the firm, Queen clerked for the Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Before her clerkship, Queen was an associate at Quinn Emanual Urquhart & Sullivan, where she represented clients in a wide array of criminal and civil matters.

Queen earned her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from the University of Maryland, College Park.