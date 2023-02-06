Baltimore Medical System adds pharmacy in Rosedale

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, Monday announced a new pharmacy has opened at BMS at Rosedale, its newest community health center.

Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BMS at Rosedale is now the fourth BMS community health center that features an on-site, open-door retail pharmacy, located at 9520 Philadelphia Road. It joins Highlandtown, Belair-Edison and St. Agnes with pharmacy locations.

BMS participates in the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which allows eligible institutions to purchase outpatient medications from pharmaceutical companies at a discount.

The cost savings earned from the 340B program supports BMS in offering more comprehensive primary care and pharmaceutical services to more patients in the communities it serves – including those who are underserved and uninsured. In addition to its on-site pharmacies, BMS makes medication management easier by offering Eligible Pharmacy Assistance Programs and free prescription delivery for those who live within an eight-to-10-mile radius of each health center.

BMS opened BMS at Rosedale in September 2022, replacing its former BMS at Middlesex health center. The new, modern facility provides primary care services for children and adults in eastern Baltimore County.