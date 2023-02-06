Jack Mitchell | Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home

Jack Mitchell, president of the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home and Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, was named president of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

Established in 1882, this is only the second time in the organization’s history that a funeral director from Maryland has been elected NFDA president. The late Maurice E. “Mike” Newnam III, of Easton, served as the president in 1996 and 1997.

The National Funeral Directors Association is the world’s largest funeral service association, serving more than 20,000 individual members who represent nearly 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world. The association provides funeral professionals with comprehensive educational resources, tools to manage successful businesses, guidance to become pillars in their communities, advocacy, and the expertise to foster future generations of funeral professionals. NFDA is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and has an office in Washington.

Mitchell is a sixth-generation funeral director with Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc. in Baltimore, founded in 1837. He also operates John O. Mitchell IV, Funeral Services of Dulaney Valley, P.A. in Timonium, MD since its inception in 2007.

He graduated from McDonogh School where he served on the board of trustees and is a past president of the Alumni Association, Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s degree in business management, and Catonsville Community College, with an Associate in Arts degree in mortuary science.

Mitchell has extensive experience serving on committees with both the Maryland State Funeral Directors Association (MSFDA) and NFDA. He is a past president of MSFDA and served as Maryland’s representative to the NFDA Policy Board for six years. He has served on NFDA’s Board of Directors as an at-large representative, secretary, treasurer and president-elect.