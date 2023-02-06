Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls launch new Career Pathways Program in Columbia

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. and Johnson Controls Monday announced the launch of the Johnson Controls Academy, a six-week intensive training program focused on developing the next generation of building technicians.

The program, based at Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus, was created to provide a pathway to employment at Johnson Controls locations throughout the United States. Johnson Controls supports the students with on-site housing and relocation packages and plans to onboard approximately 130 new technicians or more each year.

The program welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds — from military veterans to adult learners — and has already graduated three classes of participants who have been placed in Johnson Controls technician roles throughout the U.S., including California, Florida, Virginia, Illinois and Nebraska.

This hands-on learning opportunity builds upon Lincoln Tech’s Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) education for participants and prepares them for real-life experiences in the field. Housing is paid for by Johnson Controls for the full six weeks. Following completion of the Johnson Controls Academy program, new technicians’ relocation expenses when moving to the location of their new, full-time job are also supported by Johnson Controls.

To provide a smooth onboarding, Johnson Controls Academy employees are provided a retention coach for a year post graduation. Since 2018, Johnson Controls has sponsored Lincoln Tech classrooms with industry-standard equipment and technology, empowering students at the career training school to reap the benefits of real-world learning.

Lincoln operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in Maryland and Connecticut.