Mary Fran Ebersole | Tydings and Rosenberg

Tydings and Rosenberg LLP welcomes Mary Fran Ebersole, who has re-joined the firm as counsel in its business, bankruptcy/creditors’ rights, and litigation departments.

Ebersole provides legal representation to clients concerning sophisticated business, financial, bankruptcy, and corporate matters and acts outside general counsel to business entities.

In her business and corporate practice, she provides legal advice regarding general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, compliance matters, and business licensing matters. In her financial and bankruptcy practice, she drafts, negotiates, and enforces credit and loan documents and represents creditors in commercial workouts and restructuring agreements.

She also has private sector business experience where she managed legal matters for a federal government contracting business specializing in legal services, law enforcement, and intelligence work.

Ebersole is a member of the Maryland bar and is admitted to practice in Maryland.