Meghan Bernier | RCA Capital Region

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region, a substance use disorder treatment facility in Waldorf, announced Meghan Bernier, LCPAT, ATR-BC, has been promoted to clinical supervisor.

Previously serving as primary therapist, she will oversee the clinical team in her new role.

Bernier is a member of RCA Capital Region’s multidisciplinary team, specializing in short-term, solution-focused therapeutic services for adults experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring disorder(s) including depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD and strained family relationships. As an American Art Therapy Association board-certified art therapist, she also holds a license as a clinical professional art therapist for the state of Maryland, and has extensive experience in facilitating art therapy, especially with first responders.

Prior to RCA Capital Region, Bernier served in various professional settings, including a children’s hospital, alternative and special education, private practice, and outpatient clinics. She worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hampton, Virginia, supporting veterans with SUD and mental health disorders as well as those facing homelessness. While there, she worked in conjunction with the Peninsula Fine Arts Center as a project manager to develop the curriculum for the Healing Arts Program for Wounded Warriors. Bernier continued her work with active-duty service members at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as an art therapist in the substance use rehabilitation program.

Bernier also volunteers with several community support groups focusing on women, breast cancer and social connection. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in art therapy and counseling from Eastern Virginia Medical School.