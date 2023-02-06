Montgomery County offering new parking app

Montgomery County is now partnering with mobility software and payments company Passport to offer more ways to pay for parking.

The Passport Parking application allows parkers to pay for and extend their parking sessions from their smartphones. Passport’s technology also enables Maryland’s largest county to access parking insights and data and to operate more efficiently.

The Passport Parking app is available at more than 15,000 on- and off-street spaces across Montgomery County and will continue to be more widely available throughout the year. After downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play, a user enters the respective zone number, parking space number or license plate number (depending on the parking environment) and the desired length of time for parking.

Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

Passport is used in more than 800 cities, private operators and universities across North America. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is used by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association’s Industry Driven award.