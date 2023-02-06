Tony Balsamo and Christian J. Miele | Pinder Plotkin

Anthony “Tony” Balsamo and Christian J. Miele were named partners at Pinder Plotkin.

Balsamo, who joined Pinder Plotkin in October 2021 as a senior litigation associate and now leads the firm’s litigation practice, has a diverse legal background and practices in the areas of personal injury, litigation, auto accidents, premises liability, dog bites and workers’ compensation claims. As a former commissioner in the District Curt of Maryland, Balsamo has a great demeanor to walk clients through challenging personal injury cases.

Miele leads the firm’s estates and trusts practice. He joined Pinder Plotkin as an associate in 2017 and was named partner in 2023. A leader in both state and local government and former legislator, Christian brings nearly a decade of public service experience to the team. He was elected in 2014 to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he sat on the House Health and Government Operations Committee and Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Behavioral Health and Opioid Use Disorders. He then served as deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities from 2019 to 2023. Miele also briefly served in the Maryland Senate, having been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill a short-term vacancy. He is currently the public information officer for Cecil County Government.