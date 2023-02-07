Drew Peace | Chasen Companies

Chasen Companies has promoted Drew Peace to chief operating officer.

Peace will manage and supervise the day-to-day operations of the company and set comprehensive goals for performance and growth.

Peace joined Chasen Companies in 2019 as head of commercial leasing and soon transitioned to the head of business development and chief business development officer. He led the sourcing, negotiating, and closing of all acquisitions in the Chasen Real Estate Portfolio which comprises more than 75 multifamily properties and 150,000 square feet of commercial space.