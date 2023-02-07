FEATURED MOVER | Amy Burke Friedman, PROFILES

Amy Burke Friedman was recently named CEO of media relations company PROFILES.

Burke Friedman joined the company in 2003 as a junior account executive and continued to rise through the ranks, being named president of the firm in 2015, the same year as the firm’s 25th anniversary. Since then, she has played an integral role in day-to-day business operations while spearheading the firm’s business development program and supporting its strategic direction.

Friedman takes over from the firm’s founder, Amy Elias, who started the company with a single client (W.B. Doner and Company) in 1990. Today the firm represents a variety of businesses, nonprofits, associations, law firms and executives and offers clients a broad range of media relations guidance, event planning, crisis management and branding assistance.

ABOUT AMY BURKE FRIEDMAN

Resides in:

Towson

Education:

Proud graduate of Baltimore City Public Schools’ – Mt. Washington Elementary, Fallstaff Middle and Western High School – before attending the University of Maryland, College Park

Favorite vacation:

We once again closed the office the week between Christmas and New Year’s. It’s a great time to relax, see family and friends, and to recharge as most people have shut down to do the very same. I feel ready and energized heading into 2023!

When I want to relax, … :

I get on my Peloton bike! (follow me @amyfriendman02)

Favorite music:

My kids and I are really into Indie artist Vance Joy right now. I love anything featured on Amazon Music’s Modern Folk station!

Favorite Quote:

“There’s always an opportunity to make a difference.” — Michael Dell, American businessman and philanthropist.