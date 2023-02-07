Route One Apparel, Old Bay hit the ice to help Maryland Food Bank

College Park-based Route One Apparel, Old Bay and the Maryland Black Bears junior hockey team joined forces for a promotion supporting the Maryland Food Bank.

On Jan. 28, the Black Bears of the North American Hockey League sported limited-edition, Old Bay-themed jerseys designed by Route One Apparel as they took on the Northeast Generals at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton.

Route One Apparel representatives performed the ceremonial puck drop before the game and stayed to watch the Black Bears win 5-3 in front of the largest sellout home crowd of the season.

Following the game, the jerseys were sold to fans via online auction. The fundraiser generated more than $4,000 to be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

Founded by Ali von Paris in 2010 from within her dorm room at the University of Maryland, College Park, Route One Apparel now offers more than 3,000 Maryland-centric products and designs available online and at select retailers.