8 companies chosen for 2-year Hutch incubator cohort

Hutch, a digital services incubator that provides minorities and women entrepreneurs with a blueprint for building government-focused digital services firms, Wednesday introduced its Class of 2024, eight companies which will begin a 24-month program with the goal of delivering digital transformation to government.

Established by Baltimore-based Fearless in 2019, Hutch equips digital services entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and peer-to-peer support needed to have a lasting impact on government clients and communities.

The entrepreneurs selected to join Hutch’s program will learn skills in strategy, branding, contracting and business development through one-on-one coaching, mentorship and intensive, interactive sessions.

Hutch’s goal is to build an ecosystem of successful and impactful digital services firms that transform the way government serves its people, and lift up those who have been traditionally left out of the tech space.

The following companies are included in the new cohort:

BlueMeta Technology – Led by Malik Warren, BlueMeta provides custom software solutions, data collection, data cleaning, data visualization, cloud architecture, and cloud delivery services.

– Led by Malik Warren, BlueMeta provides custom software solutions, data collection, data cleaning, data visualization, cloud architecture, and cloud delivery services. Boostaro LLC – Boostaro, founded by Snehal Talati, focuses on organizational change and transformation to help companies understand economies of scale and to be more agile.

– Boostaro, founded by Snehal Talati, focuses on organizational change and transformation to help companies understand economies of scale and to be more agile. CloudLeap Technologies LLC – With expertise in Big Data & Analytics, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), CloudLeap, led by Prashant Shah, analyzes vast amounts of data to help organizations make strategic decisions.

– With expertise in Big Data & Analytics, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), CloudLeap, led by Prashant Shah, analyzes vast amounts of data to help organizations make strategic decisions. Flamelit Consulting LLC – A data science consultancy led by Thomas Roderick, Flamelit identifies and mitigate damaging system anomalies and improves operational efficiency through quantitative data models.

– A data science consultancy led by Thomas Roderick, Flamelit identifies and mitigate damaging system anomalies and improves operational efficiency through quantitative data models. Lithe Solutions Inc – Founded by Padma Gourineni, Lithe Solutions provides System Integration, Agile Development and Program & Project Support Services.

– Founded by Padma Gourineni, Lithe Solutions provides System Integration, Agile Development and Program & Project Support Services. Mebane Design Studio – Led by Brandi Mebane, Mebane Design Studio is a multidisciplinary design studio that uses design and creative visual solutions to help traditionally underestimated people, ideas, and causes to grow.

– Led by Brandi Mebane, Mebane Design Studio is a multidisciplinary design studio that uses design and creative visual solutions to help traditionally underestimated people, ideas, and causes to grow. Pendulum Tyde LLC – Pendulum Tyde, co-founded by Jeffrey Coleman and Alton Bell, delivers knowledge-based services in Records Management, to help organizations transition to a paperless environment.

– Pendulum Tyde, co-founded by Jeffrey Coleman and Alton Bell, delivers knowledge-based services in Records Management, to help organizations transition to a paperless environment. Tallycode LLC – Tallycode is a Managed Services IT firm with experience in System Modernization, Digital Transformation, Automation, IT Infrastructure Support, Cyber Security, Agile Software Development, and Audio Visual Solutions, founded by Ted Taliaferro.

With this new cohort, Hutch has 28 companies in its portfolio including 13 alumni companies that have all completed the program. Most Hutch alumni founders were engaged in contracting or subcontracting work before graduating from the program.

At the end of 2022, Hutch was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help build capacity to scale, growing 45 digital services firms by 2025, and to expand and roll-out new efforts to connect mentors, digital services experts, and government administrators to accelerate innovation and transformation within federal agencies.