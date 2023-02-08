Alisha Tatem | ICJS

Alisha Tatem, Th.D., has been named Program Director for Religious Leaders for the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies (ICJS).

In this new role, she develop and manage programming that builds interreligious literacy, dialogue skills, and relationships between clergy, chaplains/spiritual caregivers, and other religious leaders in order to further the mission and vision of the ICJS. She will oversee the recently launched ICJS Chaplaincy Initiative, which provides interreligious education and networking opportunities to those ministering in diverse communities and institutions, including hospitals and hospices, educational campuses, the military, and fire and public safety departments. Currently, there is no organization in Maryland providing these opportunities to a multi-sector community of chaplains.

Tatem has more than 15 years of experience working and providing leadership in nonprofit and congregational settings. She has served as a chaplain in hospitals and long-term care facilities.