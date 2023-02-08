Dr. Wen C. Liang | Mercy Medical Center

Breast surgeon Wen C. Liang, D.O., FACOS, has joined The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

She provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients diagnosed with breast cancer, benign breast disease and those who are at high-risk for developing breast cancer.

Liang performs breast conserving surgeries such as lumpectomy and partial and nipple-sparing mastectomies, as well as breast ultrasound procedures.

She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and has more than 20 years experience in surgical practice.

Liang earned her medical degree from The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her residency at Kettering Health Dayton in Ohio and her fellowship at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.