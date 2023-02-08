Fertility treatment center to open offices in Rockville, DC

CCRM Fertility announced Wednesday the addition of two new satellite offices in Rockville and Washington.

The Rockville location at 14995 Shady Grove Road will open its doors Feb. 27, and its first Washington office at 2120 L. St., NW is expected to open Feb. 21.

CCRM now has three locations and four endocrinology and infertility specialists serving Maryland-Washington area.

Led by reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists and current CCRM northern Virginia doctors, Dr. Olivia Carpinello and Dr. Anne Martini, the new satellite offices were created to provide patients in the area with even more accessibility and convenience to CCRM Fertility’s exceptional fertility care.

Upon opening, these CCRM Fertility spaces will support all procedures (with the exception of embryo transfers and egg retrievals), new patient consults for IUI, IVF, egg freezing, monitoring, diagnostic procedures, ultrasounds, phlebotomy and clinical lab services.

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in advanced fertility treatments with expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation.

CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 13 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North America.