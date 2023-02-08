Glenn Simmons | MarylandSaves

The MarylandSaves board of directors announced that Glenn Simmons has become the program’s official executive director and chief executive officer after serving as acting executive director.

Simmons recently oversaw the launch of MarylandSaves, a new retirement savings program which helps residents save for retirement easily and at no additional expense through their employers. Since the program’s launch in the fall of 2022, more than 1,300 businesses have signed up more than 1,600 employees to begin saving for a more secure financial future.

Simmons brings more than 30 years of leadership, government and non-profit marketing and project management experience to MarylandSaves.

Before his appointment to executive director and CEO, Simmons served as acting executive director, deputy director, and director of marketing. Prior to the program, Simmons worked for more than a decade at Johns Hopkins University, including seven years leading a team of designers and writers as the director of an in-house strategic marketing and creative services agency.