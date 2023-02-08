Lenny Comma | The Wills Group

The Wills Group appointed Lenny Comma to its board of directors.

Comma brings 30-plus years of experience across food service and retail fuels marketing throughout his career.

He spent more than 19 years with Jack In the Box, Inc. where he led the effort to transform the company’s business model while also working to align operations in support of the company’s brand strategy. Prior to Jack in the Box, Comma was with ExxonMobil where he worked across the company’s retail fuels and convenience store lines of business.

The Wills Group also announced the retirement of Board Member Edward T. “Ted” Lewis who departs the Wills Group board after more than 30 years of contributions.