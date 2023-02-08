MERCEDES LEWIS v. OLAYINKA OLASIMBO, et al.

Torts — Lead paint — Duty to remediate

This appeal arises from the Circuit Court of Baltimore City’s grant of summary judgement in favor of Appellees, U.S. Bank National Association (“U.S. Bank”) and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“Chase”) on July 10, 2020. The circuit court determined that neither U.S. Bank nor Chase were “owners” as defined by the Baltimore City Housing Code (“the Housing Code” or “the Code”) and, thus, had no duty to remediate the alleged lead-based paint hazards located at 6017 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21215 (“the property”).

Read the opinion