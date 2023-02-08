Sandra King | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) promoted Sandra King to assistant director of property management-commercial division. King joined the company in 2019 and was formerly Senior Property Manager-Commercial Division.

In her expanded role, King will be responsible for overseeing all property management functions of CRC’s commercial portfolio of mixed-use projects, office buildings and shopping centers in the Maryland region, as well as all team members assigned to these projects. This includes managing day-to-day building operations, supervising third-party vendors that provide maintenance and support for the projects, directing tenant relations, creating and executing budgets, overseeing improvement strategies and assuring the long-term value of each asset.