These 53 people want to make Maryland better

Leadership Maryland Wednesday announced its Class of 2023, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2023, Leadership Maryland’s 30th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multiculturalism/diversity across the state.

More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and state.

Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 participants:

Thomas R. Akras

Director, Legal and Legislative Division

Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for the State of Maryland

Abimbola O. “Bola” Audena

CEO & Managing Partner

MBA Growth Partners

Anne A. Balduzzi

Managing Director, Entrepreneur and Ecosystem Empowerment

TEDCO

Christopher “Chris” Barber

Chief Nerd

Cheaper Than a Geek

Jodie L. Bollinger

Acting Director

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Jonathan H. “Jon” Bratt

Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Resilience”

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Jennifer L. “Jen” Brown

SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP Programs Director

The Patuxent Partnership

Linda S. Cameron

Vice President, Philanthropy

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Melissa A. Clark

Associate Director

AHEC West

Neil J. Coffee

Chief Technology Officer

E-Risk Services

Nicholas S. Cohen

Executive Director

Maryland Citizens for the Arts

Diana C. DeBoy-Kean

Community Partnerships Manager

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

Kathleen “Kathy” Deoudes

Vice Chair, Board of Directors

UMMS Shore Regional Health

Emily A. Dow, Ph.D.

Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs

State of Maryland – Maryland Higher Education Commission

Donald D. Eaddy Jr.

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Civic Engagement

Y in Central Maryland

Mary Ford-Naill

Manager of Economic Development

The City of Frederick

William R. “Rob” Frampton, Jr.

Assistant Fire Chief

City of Salisbury Fire Department

Kurt Fuchs

Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Horizon Farm Credit

Matt Gibson

Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator

MRG Restaurants LLC dba Chick-fil-A Easton

Garrick R. Good

Executive Director

North East Housing Initiative

Elsie M. Goodwin

Vice President, Operations and Information Technology

HealthCare Access Maryland Inc.

Everick “Rick” Gross

Program Director

Leadership Maryland

Elizabeth “Liza” Guroff

Executive Director

Maryland Association of Behavioral Health Authorities

Elvis Guzman

Program Officer

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

David M. “Dave” Hartman

CEO

Hartman Executive Advisors

Tiffany L. Harvey

VP of Government & Regulatory Affairs

Comcast

Jennifer R. “Jen” Herwig

VP, Human Resources

Exelon/BGE

John N. Hickman

Director – BEACON

Salisbury University

William J. “Jeff” Hill

Project Executive

Southway Builders Inc.

Roslyn A. Hopkins-Fernandes

Director of Account Management

United Healthcare

Stacy L. Hutchinson

Associate Director, Administration

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory

Carolyn R. “Lyn” Lepre

President

Salisbury University

Cailey E. Locklair

President

Maryland Retailers Association

Mark Luckner

Executive Director

State of Maryland, Community Health Resources Commission

Angela R. Martin

Executive Director

Maryland Community Action Partnership

Alexa J. Milanytch

Director of Development

Chase Brexton Health Care

Voncia L. Molock

Director Service One IT Support, Telecom Svcs

Perdue Farms Inc.

Tenyo Pearl

Assistant Professor, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies and Director, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

Coppin State University

Vicki L. Petro

Vice President of Human Resources

Easton Utilities

Odessa L. Phillip P.E.

President & CEO

Assedo Consulting LLC

Michele R. Potter

Executive Director

Asbury Methodist Village/Asbury Affiliates, Inc.

Kimberly N. Prescott, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

President

Prescott HR

Randall V. “Randy” Querry

Director of Government Relations

American Association for Laboratory Accreditation

Dr. Monica E. Randall

Deputy Executive Director

Maryland Association of Community Colleges

Joseph G. “Joey” Sagal II

Chief Operating Officer

Maryland Transportation Authority

Nickalus D. “Nico” Sanders

Executive Director

Community Housing Associates

Robert S. “Scott” Saxman

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Sarah Sheppard J.D., M.P.A.

Director, Education & Workforce and Director, Office of Telework

Maryland Department of Commerce

Jerray L. Slocum

Assistant Vice President Business Development Manager & CRA Officer

Severn Bank/Shore United Bank

Daniel K. “Danny” Thompson

Executive Director

Somerset County Economic Development

Ashley A. Waters

Executive Director

Woman to Woman Mentoring

Francine E. Waters

Multimodal Transportation Project Specialist

Maryland Department of Transportation

Laura E. Weeldreyer

Executive Director

Maryland Family Network

Leadership Maryland is a nonprofit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders.

Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.