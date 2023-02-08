These 53 people want to make Maryland better

Leadership Maryland Wednesday announced its Class of 2023, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.
The Class of 2023, Leadership Maryland’s 30th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multiculturalism/diversity across the state.
More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and state.
Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 participants:
Thomas R. Akras
Director, Legal and Legislative Division
Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for the State of Maryland
Abimbola O. “Bola” Audena
CEO & Managing Partner
MBA Growth Partners
Anne A. Balduzzi
Managing Director, Entrepreneur and Ecosystem Empowerment
TEDCO
Christopher “Chris” Barber
Chief Nerd
Cheaper Than a Geek
Jodie L. Bollinger
Acting Director
Frederick County Office of Economic Development
Jonathan H. “Jon” Bratt
Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Resilience”
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Jennifer L. “Jen” Brown
SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP Programs Director
The Patuxent Partnership
Linda S. Cameron
Vice President, Philanthropy
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Melissa A. Clark
Associate Director
AHEC West
Neil J. Coffee
Chief Technology Officer
E-Risk Services
Nicholas S. Cohen
Executive Director
Maryland Citizens for the Arts
Diana C. DeBoy-Kean
Community Partnerships Manager
Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake
Kathleen “Kathy” Deoudes
Vice Chair, Board of Directors
UMMS Shore Regional Health
Emily A. Dow, Ph.D.
Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs
State of Maryland – Maryland Higher Education Commission
Donald D. Eaddy Jr.
Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Civic Engagement
Y in Central Maryland
Mary Ford-Naill
Manager of Economic Development
The City of Frederick
William R. “Rob” Frampton, Jr.
Assistant Fire Chief
City of Salisbury Fire Department
Kurt Fuchs
Senior Vice President of External Affairs
Horizon Farm Credit
Matt Gibson
Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator
MRG Restaurants LLC dba Chick-fil-A Easton
Garrick R. Good
Executive Director
North East Housing Initiative
Elsie M. Goodwin
Vice President, Operations and Information Technology
HealthCare Access Maryland Inc.
Everick “Rick” Gross
Program Director
Leadership Maryland
Elizabeth “Liza” Guroff
Executive Director
Maryland Association of Behavioral Health Authorities
Elvis Guzman
Program Officer
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
David M. “Dave” Hartman
CEO
Hartman Executive Advisors
Tiffany L. Harvey
VP of Government & Regulatory Affairs
Comcast
Jennifer R. “Jen” Herwig
VP, Human Resources
Exelon/BGE
John N. Hickman
Director – BEACON
Salisbury University
William J. “Jeff” Hill
Project Executive
Southway Builders Inc.
Roslyn A. Hopkins-Fernandes
Director of Account Management
United Healthcare
Stacy L. Hutchinson
Associate Director, Administration
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory
Carolyn R. “Lyn” Lepre
President
Salisbury University
Cailey E. Locklair
President
Maryland Retailers Association
Mark Luckner
Executive Director
State of Maryland, Community Health Resources Commission
Angela R. Martin
Executive Director
Maryland Community Action Partnership
Alexa J. Milanytch
Director of Development
Chase Brexton Health Care
Voncia L. Molock
Director Service One IT Support, Telecom Svcs
Perdue Farms Inc.
Tenyo Pearl
Assistant Professor, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies and Director, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Alliance
Coppin State University
Vicki L. Petro
Vice President of Human Resources
Easton Utilities
Odessa L. Phillip P.E.
President & CEO
Assedo Consulting LLC
Michele R. Potter
Executive Director
Asbury Methodist Village/Asbury Affiliates, Inc.
Kimberly N. Prescott, SPHR, SHRM-SCP
President
Prescott HR
Randall V. “Randy” Querry
Director of Government Relations
American Association for Laboratory Accreditation
Dr. Monica E. Randall
Deputy Executive Director
Maryland Association of Community Colleges
Joseph G. “Joey” Sagal II
Chief Operating Officer
Maryland Transportation Authority
Nickalus D. “Nico” Sanders
Executive Director
Community Housing Associates
Robert S. “Scott” Saxman
Division Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Sarah Sheppard J.D., M.P.A.
Director, Education & Workforce and Director, Office of Telework
Maryland Department of Commerce
Jerray L. Slocum
Assistant Vice President Business Development Manager & CRA Officer
Severn Bank/Shore United Bank
Daniel K. “Danny” Thompson
Executive Director
Somerset County Economic Development
Ashley A. Waters
Executive Director
Woman to Woman Mentoring
Francine E. Waters
Multimodal Transportation Project Specialist
Maryland Department of Transportation
Laura E. Weeldreyer
Executive Director
Maryland Family Network
Leadership Maryland is a nonprofit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders.
Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.