UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF MARYLAND PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING THE PLANNED APPOINTMENT OF A U.S. MAGISTRATE JUDGE

The United States District Court for the District of Maryland is now accepting applications to fill a full-time United States Magistrate Judge position in the Northern Division due to the retirement of Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner in August 2023. The current salary of the position is $213,992.00. The term of office is eight (8) years, and incumbents may be reappointed.

A full public notice for the Magistrate Judge position and the application are posted on the Court’s website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov.

On or before February 27, 2023, applications, attachments, and three writing samples in PDF format should be submitted to: [email protected] Even though we are requiring that applications be submitted via email, applicants should also provide an original and nine (9) copies of the completed application, attachments, and the three writing samples in a package marked MERIT SELECTION PANEL-CONFIDENTIAL, which should be sent to: Chair, Magistrate Judge Selection Panel, c/o Tina Stavrou, Human Resources Manager, U.S. District Court for the District of MD, 4415 U.S. Courthouse, 101 West Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

