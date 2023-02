Zachary Bromwell has been promoted to director in Ellin & Tucker’s audit and accounting department.

He has also earned his Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) professional designation from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. CFE’s discover and prevent fraud activity. The certification signifies Bromwell’s expertise, knowledge, and skill in high-stakes accounting. In his 15 years, Bromwell has embodied the firm’s commitment to client service and provided deliberate guidance to its clients.