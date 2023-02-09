Baltimore board to vote on $6M settlement to end Gun Trace Task Force lawsuit over man’s death

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates will consider a $6 million settlement next week to end a federal lawsuit over the 2010 death of a man who was struck by a driver being chased by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

The settlement will close one of the most notorious incidents that involved the Baltimore Police Department task force, in which plainclothes officers pursued two men who fled in their vehicle and struck another car, killing the driver, Elbert Davis Sr.

Davis’s daughter, Shirley Johnson, filed the lawsuit over her father’s death in 2018. One of her lawyers, Judson H. Lipowitz, a partner at Azrael, Franz, Schwab, Lipowitz & Solter LLC, said he could not comment until the city’s Board of Estimates votes on the $6 million settlement on Feb. 15.

The fatal crash stemmed from an April 28, 2010, traffic stop initiated by three BPD officers in the 3800 block of Parkview Ave. in West Baltimore. The officers, Wayne Jenkins, Ryan Guinn and Sean Suiter, boxed in a vehicle there and approached it with their guns drawn, claiming to have seen drug activity.

The driver of the vehicle, Umar Burley, and passenger, Brent Matthews, said they believed they were being robbed. The officers were in plain clothes and, according to Burley and Matthews, did not identify themselves as police, though the officers claimed they did.

Burley fled from the officers in his vehicle, reaching speeds of up to 90 to 100 miles per hour, according to court records, before running a stop sign and striking the vehicle being driven by Davis. The crash killed Davis and caused serious injuries to his passenger, Phosa Cain. Cain has died since the crash for reasons unrelated to the accident, according to the Board of Estimates agenda.

Officers searched Burley’s vehicle and did not find contraband that would have supported his arrest. An officer then planted 28 grams of heroin in the vehicle to provide justification for the chase that led to the fatal crash, according to court papers.

Burley and Matthews both pleaded guilty to drug-related crimes, and Burley also pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. Davis’s family received a judgment of over $1 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Burley, who served seven years in prison in connection with the crash before details of the police actions were revealed.

A federal investigation into the Gun Trace Task Force led to indictments against a number of officers, including Jenkins, in 2017. Officials said the rogue unit used its authority and the lax oversight from BPD to carry out extensive crimes over a period of years, including stealing drugs and money from suspects and violating the rights of city residents.

Jenkins is serving 25 years in prison for crimes related to the task force. Suiter died of a gunshot wound to the head soon before he was set to testify before a grand jury about corrupt colleagues. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but an independent review panel later determined that the detective took his own life.

Prosecutors dropped hundreds of cases that were tainted by the task force’s actions, including those of Burley and Matthews. The city settled with the two men for $8 million in 2020 and agreed to pay Burley’s judgment to Davis’s family as part of the deal.

The lawsuit from Davis’s daughter alleged that the officers’ intended violations of Burley’s and Matthews’s rights led to direct violations of Davis’s and Cain’s constitutional rights. The suit also claimed that BPD allowed a “widespread, persistent pattern of unconstitutional police conduct.”

The city’s law department recommended the $6 million settlement to avoid a jury verdict, which could potentially carry an even bigger price tag.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher denied the city’s request for summary judgment in the federal lawsuit in June. The lawsuit was dismissed in January after the parties said they had reached a settlement.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the settlement “brings an end to this long litigation and provides closure to the families involved. The Baltimore Police Department’s reform efforts, and progression through the consent decree, show the City’s commitment to ensuring situations like this never happen again.”