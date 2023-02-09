Christine Krieger | ICJS

Christine Krieger has been named program director for congregations for the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies (ICJS). Krieger directs the ICJS Congregational Leaders Fellowship, a six-month intensive program in which religious leaders—both ordained and lay leaders — from Christian, Muslim, and Jewish congregations come together to deepen religious understanding, build community and work together on interreligious projects. She has more than a decade of experience in education, event planning, congregational leadership, and program management.