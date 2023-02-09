Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Christine Krieger | ICJS

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2023

Christine Krieger has been named program director for congregations for the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies (ICJS). Krieger directs the ICJS Congregational Leaders Fellowship, a six-month intensive program in which religious leaders—both ordained and lay leaders — from Christian, Muslim, and Jewish congregations come together to deepen religious understanding, build community and work together on interreligious projects. She has more than a decade of experience in education, event planning, congregational leadership, and program management.

 

