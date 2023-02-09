Kennedy Krieger to host workforce diversification conference

Kennedy Krieger Institute will convene job leaders at its Neurodiversity in the Workplace: A Collaborative National Conference next month to focus on connecting businesses and providers in an effort to improve employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities.

From March 22-24, human-resource executives, corporate decision-makers, medical providers, disability-inclusion advocates, policymakers and individuals with disabilities will come together at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Washington to share strategies and address collaborative efforts that lead to successful employment strategies for individuals with neurodiverse traits, their colleagues and employers.

Haben Girma, a human rights lawyer and author, will deliver the conference’s keynote address on March 23 at 9 a.m. The first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, Girma advances disability justice on an international stage. She was named a White House Champion of Change by former President Barack Obama, and world leaders from Canada to Germany have honored her advocacy.

In addition to Girma, presenters include employers and executives spanning sectors from inclusive farming to national intelligence. In a series of breakout and networking sessions, recruitment personnel will be joined by academic researchers, many of whom study and report on neurodiversity’s impact on organizational effectiveness, along with employees who are neurodiverse and span the ranks from entry level to C-suite positions.

At Kennedy Krieger, Herman creates and supervises programs that support individuals with disabilities as they prepare for employment. She serves as a leading member of the Institute’s Neurodiversity at Work initiative, through which she has forged relationships with business professionals and key community members to further the Institute’s long-term goal of enhancing employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities.

With a history of providing medical treatment, therapies, educational instruction and community services to and for individuals with neurodiverse traits, as well as implementing practices in its workplace to welcome and support individuals who are neurodiverse, Kennedy Krieger is uniquely qualified to assist employers, educators and community leaders seeking to diversify their workforces.