Petro Supply of Elkridge joins SPATCO Energy Solutions

Elkridge-based petroleum distributor Petro Supply has been acquired by Kian Capital-backed SPATCO Energy Solutions, an infrastructure services provider servicing the petroleum, environmental and EV market segments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1971 by Galen Heaps, Petro Supply specializes in the sale and distribution of petroleum equipment, including parts and materials for the construction and maintenance of gas stations, convenience stores and petroleum and chemical handling facilities.

A family-owned and operated business, Galen’s son Brandon Heaps worked with his father to grow Petro Supply into one of the largest petroleum equipment distributors in the mid-Atlantic.

The acquisition marks SPATCO’s entry into the Maryland, Washington, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey markets and introduces full-service capabilities to Petro Supply’s customer base.

Earlier this year, SPATCO completed the acquisition of McKinney Petroleum Equipment, a market-leading single-source petroleum provider in Alabama, further solidifying its position in the Southeast with a strong Gulf Coast presence.

SPATCO now has more than 700 employees with 400 technicians in 26 branches across 17 states in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.