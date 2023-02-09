New hospitality tech accelerator coming to Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Thursday announced the launch of a new hospitality tech accelerator program, designed to discover and foster companies developing innovative technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience.

The inaugural cohort is scheduled for this spring in partnership with Bethesda Green’s Innovation Lab and will focus on some of the hospitality industry’s top sustainability challenges, such as energy, water, and waste reduction and management.

Montgomery County is home to many of the world’s most well-known global hotel brands, including some of the largest names in the industry such as Marriott International and Choice Hotels. The county is also home to a large ecosystem of companies that support the industry and provides an array of job opportunities for residents.

The Hospitality Tech Accelerator: Innovating the Future seeks to connect early growth-stage startups from the Mid-Atlantic with regional and global hospitality brands.

Selected companies will participate in a series of workshops and pitch practice sessions coordinated by Bethesda Green while receiving industry-specific coaching before participating in an end-of-program pitch event in front of industry leaders.

Workshops will focus on key sustainability topics such as the circular economy, sustainable sourcing, B Corp and green business certification, and impact measurement and management. Founders will also receive hands-on coaching and mentorship from experienced industry professionals with in-depth knowledge of both the hospitality industry and the specific problem areas identified for this cohort.